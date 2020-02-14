The China branch of the New Patriotic Party has cautioned the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and other Minority Members of Parliament to desist from ‘politicizing’ the evacuation of Ghanaian students from Coronavirus-hit Wuhan Province of China.

The branch, in a press release dated February 13, 2020, said their caution to Mr Okudzeto Ablakwa and colleagues was “against the grounds of their misunderstanding and their desire to create cheap political points out of this global health crisis and epidemic.”

The 72-hour ultimatum given to Government is a gross insolence and a sheer display of the poor understanding of the happenings and the works by the Foreign Affairs Minister and the Ghanaian Mission by Hon. Ablakwa and the NDC. Since the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus in China, The Ghanaian Mission and the Ambassador through the Foreign Affairs Ministry have been proactive and on top of the situation, the statement read.

To suggest an evacuation of Ghanaian students in China from the epidemic zone by Hon. Ablakwa and comparing it to the evacuation of Ghanaian nationals from Libya during the fall of the Qaddafi’s regime exposes the naivety of Hon. Ablakwa. Given the situation and careful calculations, evacuation will be injurious to the safety of the Ghanaian students. The public are implored to discredit the propagandist stance of the NDC and keep trust with the Government of Ghana under the leadership of His Excellency Nana Akufo Addo, the statement further stated.

