Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has released a new song titled ‘The Ban’ to ‘diss’ Charterhouse, organisers of Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

Sounding very livid in his lyrics, the controversial Dancehall act minced no words in lashing out at the VGMA with contestable claims such as “they are taking money from Ghanaians in the name of voting which is all scam” which he sang in Ga.

He also expressed disappointment in some of his colleagues for being hypocrites and supporting Charterhouse.

He is currently serving a ban with his now bosom friend Stonebwoy for the gun violence that characterised last year’s VGMA.

Listen to song below: