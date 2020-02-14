A former presidential aspirant of the Ghana Freedom Party, Madam Akua Donkor, accused of fraudulently selling a family property, was on Thursday granted bail in the sum of GHC12,000.00 by the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) Court.

Madam Donkor, also a farmer, allegedly sold a 33-acre parcel of land, belonging to her family, at the cost of GH?10,500.00 to one Faustina Yeboah, the complainant in the case, but refused to pay back the money when complainant found out the property does not belong to her.

She pleaded not guilty to the charge and would make her next appearance before the Court presided over by Miss Mary Nsenkyire on March 10, 2020.

Prosecuting, Police Chief Inspector Timothy Amoako, told the Court that the complainant is a trader, living in Kumasi.

He said during the year 2009, complainant and her younger brother, one Kwabena Appiah Nuamah, who lives in the United Kingdom, approached Madam Donkor at Ajuratia near Kumasi and negotiated with her for the purchase of the said parcel of land to be used for farming purposes.

Madam Donkor subsequently apportioned 33 acres of land to the complainant and her brother and an amount GHC10,500.00 was paid to her.

The Prosecution said Madam Donkor then prepared an indenture on the purchased land and handed it over to the complainant and her brother.

Mr Amoako said the complainant and her father, one Kofi Appiah Nuamah, a witness in the case cleared a portion of the land and cultivated crops such as cocoa, plantains, cassava and maize.

Prosecution said, barely a year after, some people who claimed to be relatives of the accused started harassing the complainant and her father any time they go to worked on the land.

He said the relatives ordered the complainant to clear off from the land and since that parcel of land was their family property and Madam Donkor did not have any right to sell it.

The Prosecution said the complainant reported to Madam Donkor, who told her to ignore her relatives and continue working on the land.

Chief Inspector Amoako said, at a certain stage, the harassment and threatening from the relatives heightened so Akua Donkor reported their conduct to the Kumasi Central Police Station and some of her (relatives), were arrested.

He said the Police forwarded the case to Court but the relatives were advised to resort to civil action which they did, and a verdict was pronounced against the accused.

The Prosecution said Madam Donkor, after the court action, promised to refund the amount involved to the complainants but later refused to do so and resorted to playing hide and seek with complainant.

He said the complainant then lodged a complaint to the police and Madam Donkor was arrested.

The Prosecution said after police investigations, the accused was charged with the offence and brought before the Court.