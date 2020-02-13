Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Idah Peterside, has narrated how his insatiable thirst for money led him into occultism.

In an interview with Brila FM’s Ifeanyi Udeze on Tuesday, February 11, the former goalie turned Pastor said he secretly went into occultism without people knowing. He further disclosed that his major ritual was to ‘initiate’ women by sleeping with them especially virgins.

Peterside said;

“It was so bad for me that I even went into demonic worship; I was involved in occultism and people didn’t know.

“I did all that because I wanted money and fame which were not coming. My case was so bad that I used to have meetings with snakes. Mine was top class; it was crazy.

“What actually took me to the next level in occultism was dependent on the number of women I slept with because my covenant was to initiate women.

“I didn’t sleep with them for love or any relationship; my mission was just to initiate them and move on.”