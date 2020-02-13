The National Communications Authority (NCA) has revealed the reason Tongu Community Multimedia Network (Radio Tongu) in the Volta Region was shut down following backlash from citizens.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Authority said a group of people petitioned the NCA in 2014 and April 2019 and raised concerns about how the community radio was being managed and operated by the Manager, Bestway Zottor.

It further added that the petitioners again on January 9, 2020 wrote to the Authority alleging that Mr Zottor was using the radio station for defamation, causing confusion among churches and for promoting the separatists’ agenda of the Western Togoland movement.

This led to the arrest of the Director of the community radio station, Mr Zottor and the subsequent shut down of the community radio.

“After a critical review of the escalating situation and pending the resolution of the security and public interest concerns in accordance with Section 13(1)(e) of the Electronic Communications Act, 2008, Act 775, the NCA, on 5th February, 2020, suspended the Authorisation of Radio Tongu. This was on grounds of national security and the public interest.

“The Ho Office of the NCA enforced the suspension on 11th February 2020 by closing down the station,” the press read.

READ FULL STATEMENT BELOW: