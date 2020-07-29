Two people, an agent and his driver, have been arrested by the Gomoa Dominase District Police Command for allegedly busing people to Ajumako to partake in the ongoing Voters’ Registration exercise.

The suspect allegedly bribed some residents of Gomoa Buduatta with GH¢ 50 each to register in another constituency so as to vote for its aspiring Member of Parliament (MP) come December 7.

The non-residents were conveyed in a sprinter bus with registration number GX 3335-18 which was impounded by the police.

Some beneficiaries, who spoke to Adom News, said the agent gave them GH¢ 30 for startup and promised to give them a balance of GH¢ 20 when the deal is successful.

He also assured when the MP is voted to power, they will be given a loan of GH¢ 2,000 which will be paid in the long term.

District Chief Executive for Gomoa East, Solomon Darko Quarm, also condemned the attitude of some politicians who have been fingered in busing scandals.

ALSO READ

Mr Quarm appealed to the people of Gomoa East to register in their own constituency so their needs can be identified and addressed by the government when developmental decisions are being taken.

Gomoa Dominase District Police Commander, Superintendent Samuel Latebu, who confirmed the arrest to Adom News, said the culprits are being processed for court.