The Savannah Regional Police Command has arrested one suspect over the gruesome murder of 90-year- old, Akua Demetie.

The suspect, Zackaria Yahaya, one of the chiefs in Kafaba in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region was arrested Tuesday by Police at Damongo in the West Gonja Municipality for his alleged role leading to the murder of the old woman.

Sources at the Police Regional Headquarters said the chief had been on the police wanted list over the incident at Kafaba.

The Savannah Regional Police Commander, Enock Adutwum Bediako, confirmed the arrest adding that the arrest of Mr Yahaya was necessary for investigations.

The youth of the town brought a priestess to Kafaba and during her spiritual exercise, many residents, including late Demetie, arrived at the scene to also observe but she was identified by the priestess, Sirina Fatima as a witch which she denied.

Madam Demetie was later forced to drink some concoctions before she was tortured and carried home where she died.