Alfred Ofosu Yeboah is a five-year-old boy suffering from Ventrical Septal Defect, a condition popularly known as hole-in-heart.

Little Alfred has had to deal with the pain of the heart defect for the past two years; nearly half of his life.

Mother of Little Alfred, Mary Yeboah, speaking to Adom News, sorrowly narrated how life had become difficult for her after his son was diagnosed with the heart condition.

Video of Alfred Ofosu Yeboah

“Life has become very difficult for me, I have used all that I have to treat my son’s condition but it’s apparently still not enough. I’m pleading with Ghanaians to come to my aid and help my son have his surgery,” a tearful mother said.

According to doctors of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, the boy’s surgery will cost GH¢ 50,000.00.

Little Alfred, who also spoke to Adomonline’s Gershon Mortey, in a faint voice, begged well-meaning Ghanaians to come to his aid.