National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer and former President John Mahama’s running mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has visited the Asbury Dunwell Church to thank God after her outdooring on Monday.

Prof Naana Opoku-Agyemang attended the event in the company of some party bigwigs including NDC General Secretary, Asiedu Nketia, Campaign Manager, Joshua Alabi and host of others.

Expressing gratitude to God, Prof Opoku-Agyemang thanked God for her new appointment and asked for the support of Ghanaians in the execution of her mandate.

READ ALSO:

Presiding bishop of the Methodist church, Most Rev Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo took advantage of the thanksgiving service to speak about ongoing ills of society.

He fumed over the lynching of the 90-year-old woman in the Savanna region, urging the National Democratic Congress running mate to exemplify the tenets of Christianity in her new role.

He also charged her to change Ghanaian politics which he says is fraught with vindictiveness, mudslinging and vilification.

Below are some photos from the church service: