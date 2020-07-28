

Apostle General of the Royalhouse Chapel International, Reverend Sam Korankye Ankrah, has put together prophetic words in prayer for the newly outdoored Vice Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The prayer was said at the end of the official outdooring ceremony of the former Vice-Chancellor and Education Minister. The event was held at the University of Professional Studies in Accra.

His prayer was received with cheers and loud shouts from members of the NDC present.

“Today we shake something in the atmosphere and in the spirit on your behalf, we blow the trumpet and say let the people come and follow her. Let her message go to the breadth and length of the nation, our Lord and God, let the celebration start from here,” he prayed.