National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer and former President John Mahama’s running mate, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has condemned the violence at some registration centres in the ongoing registration exercise across the country.

Delivering a speech at her outdooring ceremony, organised by the NDC and held at the University of Professional Studies, Accra on Monday, July 27, 2020, Prof.Opoku-Agyemang wondered how a simple registration exercise could suddenly turn violent.

The level of violence, brute force, blood-letting and sheer breakdown of law and order in an otherwise straightforward act of registering to vote is unbefitting of this nation that was until recently, a fulcrum of democracy in our region.

In what appeared to be a jab at the Minister of Special Initiatives Development and Awutu Senya East Member of Parliament, Hawa Koomson, who recently fired gunshots at a registration centre in her constituency, the NDC running mate asked: ‘How did we descend into this situation?’

To her ”when there appears to be selective justice; when some offenders are not even placed on the hook but are hailed and promoted for being nasty and violent, the logical outcome is what we see. This situation of people dying, being harassed because they have decided to register to vote, is not a story we can tell any child in the future, especially when the curriculum is hinged on tolerance.

What will be our response if they pose their favourite question: ‘Why?’ or if they add a few words and ask the storyteller: ‘So what did you do?’ Or ‘what did you say to that’?’ she further questioned.