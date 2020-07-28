A photo of the two grandchildren of Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang watching their grandmother deliver her outdooring speech as the Vice Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has popped up on social media.

Many have described the photo of the two boys watching their grandmother as cute and lovely.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang, in her speech, acknowledged the life lessons she learnt from her parents which have been passed on to many including her children and grandsons.

READ ALSO:

The kids’ father, Kwabena Opoku-Agyemang, who posted on his Facebook page, wrote: My boys practicing social distancing as they watch their grandma make history ❤️.

The photo has since received massive reaction from well wishers.