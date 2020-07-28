Jordan Ayew’s audacious goal against West Ham has been voted as Amazon Prime Sport’s goal of the 2019/20 Premier League season.

The Ghana striker, who has emerged as Ghana’s top goalscorer in the Premier League, twisted and turned his way through the West Ham defence before elegantly chipping the ball over Roberto Jiménez into the net, sealing the 90th minute 2-1 victory at Selhurst Park.

After the game, he told Match of the Day: “Yeah, I think it is one of the best I have scored. I want to thank God and the people who support me.”

Blow is the goal:

He finished the season with nine goals and two assists for the Eagles.

Palace finish the season on the 14th position with 43 points.