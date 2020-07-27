Vice Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has said some sweet words about the flagbearer and Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama.

The opposition NDC on Monday, July 27, officially outdoored Prof Opoku-Agyemang as the Vice Presidential Candidate of the party at the University of Professional Studies, Accra.

Mounting the podium to deliver her policy statement, the former Minister for Education, after acknowledging distinguished guests present, sweet-talked the party’s flagbearer.

“Thank you my boss, the presidential candidate of the NDC and soon to be reinstated president of Ghana,” she said.