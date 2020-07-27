General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia is calling for all hands on deck for a resounding victory in the December polls.

He maintained that, only a united front will guarantee the party to much needed victory in the general elections.

Addressing party members at the official ceremony to outdoor the party’s running mate, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) in Accra, Asiedu Nketia said a divided house can never win an election.

“We cannot win an election with a divided front. I’ll like to urge everybody who wants to see a change to let us close our ranks” he stated.

General Mosquito as he is popularly called said while there may be some persons who will not agree with some decisions taken by the party in recent times, it will be important to still rally behind the party’s efforts.

“It is our duty to close our ranks, rally around our leadership and make sure that the mission of rescuing Ghana is accomplished. This is the time for party members to collectively take ownership of the future John Mahama government,” he added.