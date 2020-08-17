National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku, has made a sarcastic assertion about Presidential and Vice Presidential Candidate, John Mahama and Prof. Jane Opoku-Agyemang.

Mr Awuku, speaking at the inauguration of the NPP’s campaign team in the Volta region, described Mr Mahama and his running mate as ‘two English speakers.’

He argued that Ghana after suffering shocks from the Covid-19 pandemic needs a governance person backed by an individual with economic ideas and financial wisdom to effectively manage the country and not English speaking people.

“We don’t need two English speaking people just because it’s time to speak English to Ghanaians,” he said concerning the Jane and John ticket.

Former president Mahama had a postgraduate diploma in Communication Studies whereas Prof Jane Opoku-Agyemang had a BA (Hons) in English and French, the reason for Mr Awuku’s statement.

Mr Awuku also said the National Democractic Congress (NDC) should no longer think the Volta Region is a safe haven for them to amass votes because the NPP this year is going to turn around its fortunes in the region.

“The NDC should not continue to think that Volta Region is a safe haven for them again. We are going to compete squarely for votes this year. We will move from our microfinance level in the region to a commercial bank,” he added.