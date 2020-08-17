Host of Adom TV‘s Badwam Ahosepe and Bisa Nwomm, Sandra Ohemeng, popularly known as Sister Sandy, has added another prestigious award to her gallery by winning TV Personality of the Year in West Africa, at the Seventh Season of Scream All Youth Awards 2020.

The talented and versatile TV Personality beat nine other nominees to emerge winner of the prestigious award.

Some of the nominees in the same category, who came from Nigeria, Cameroon, Senegal and others, included Nancy Isime, Amanda Dara, Folu Storms, Doreen Avio, Jessica Larny and host of other great candidates.

Scream All Youth Awards ceremony is held annually, to recognise the youth with the focus solely on entertainers and entrepreneurs who have been outstanding in their field of work.

In a very short video, Sister Sandy thanked the organisers for recognising her hard work, adding that, she felt so excited because it was her first international award.

Sister Sandy also made it known to the world how happy she was to have entered into the Nigerian Industry where she requested for a Ghanaian song to be played live on air for her.

The award scheme ceremony took place in Nigeria, and due to restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the show was virtually live on all their social media platforms. Meanwhile, plaques will be given to winners afterwards.

Other winners from previous awards included actress Juliet Ibrahim, Musician Mayorkun, Blogger Linda Ikeji, Actress Annie Idibia, Simpy Tacha, Remy Ma and host of other great celebrities.

Meanwhile, celebrities who congratulated her included rappers Sarkodie and Cabum.

Actress Xandy Kamel and colleague actor Prince David Osei among others also congratulated her for the milestone.

Check out picture of the plaque won by Sister Sandy below: