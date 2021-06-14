Adom TV’s Sister Sandy could not hold back her tears when gospel musician, Ceccy Twum, was delivering a medley.

Hosting the weekend entertainment show Ahosepe Xtra, Sister Sandy was blessed to be joined on stage by the gospel musician, who sparked the show with a powerful performance.

Ceccy Twum on Ahosepe Xtra

After the praises and worship session, Sister Sandy shared a testimony of how the act’s Waye Awie‘s track motivated her during her tough times.

The entertainment prefect revealed that 10 years ago, she wanted to give up when life took a sour turn on her, but she comforted herself with the lyrics of her song.

With a cracking voice and tears in her eyes, Sister Sandy revealed she would have kept her plight a secret, but she wanted the gospel act to fill fulfilled that her Ministry has won a soul for Christ.

“If not for your song, there will be no Sister Sandy. I kept telling myself that truly, the glorious deed is already done but yet to be manifested, just like your song preached.”

Currently, The Multimedia Group Limited has sharpened the skills of Sister Sandy to become, undoubtedly, one of the best presenters Ghana can boast of.

Since the last 10 years of being on board, life has been a pleasant one for her, to the fulfillment of God’s plans.

Video below: