Controversial artiste Wanlov Kubolor has recounted how a prophesy about his life in his father’s church never came to pass.

According to him, the was preparing to travel abroad and his father offered to pray for him.

He said the prayers were followed by a prophesy that his trip to the United States of America (USA) would bring him success in his education, career and other aspects.

But, he told Black I, host of Adom TV’s Ahosepe Xtra that, none of the prophesies came to pass as he did not gain admission to his dream school.

To make the issue worse, Wanlov said he did not even secure any descent job.

Rather, the controversial musician said he did illegal jobs which led to his deportation to Ghana.

Since that experience, Wanlove Kubolar said he never believed in any religion.

