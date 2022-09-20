Founder and leader of the All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, has given Adom TV’s Badwam Ahosepe host Sister Sandy a tour of his expensive mansion in Accra.

The house features 10 bedrooms, eight halls, two penthouses, four kitchens, 30-seater cinema room, gym, barbering saloon among other units such as gaming room.

The lavish mansion, meanwhile, was designed by his wife, Anita Ayariga, who is an ardent graphic designer and lover of arts.

The politician flaunted many of his cars during the tour such as his Lamborghini, Nissan Infiniti, two Land Cruisers, Porsche Panamera, and several superbikes.

Talking about sport, Mr Ayariga said he loves to watch football, basketball, tennis and wrestling.

When queried if he has a favourite musician, the APC leader said: I love listening to all of them. Sometimes you don’t know the people, but you get to know later. Most of the footballers are my friends.

He named Black Sherif as one of the musicians whose song motivates him.

Black Sherif is very good. If you look at him, he knows what he is about. Black Sherif is about poverty and those in the ghetto.

He continued, Sarkodie is also a good rapper. Samini, Edem, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale are all my guys, but we have to push him [Black Sherif]. Most of the time, the musicians get low after a few high moments.

Meanwhile, Mr Ayariga climaxed the tour with a moment of him dancing passionately with his wife, Mrs Anita Ayariga.

