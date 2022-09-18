The one week celebration of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Krachi East in the Oti Region, Francis Kofi Okesu, has been held.

The ceremony, which saw scores of mourners and sympathisers from far and near in attendance, came off on Saturday, September 17, 2022.

Mr Okesu was found dead in a hotel room in Kumasi on Sunday, September 4, 2022.

Police found his body in a supine position in bed naked with his left arm hanging beside the bed on Sunday.

The deceased is said to have checked into the hotel late on Friday, September 2 with his driver, Sylvester Attah.

The driver, however, left to lodge in a different hotel.

Meanwhile, the final funeral rites have been scheduled for Saturday, November 12, 2022.