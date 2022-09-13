Ghanaian actor, Kofi Adjorlolo, was spotted at the christening ceremony as well as the birthday party of his grandson Jayden.

The event was held on Sunday, September 11, 2022, in a plush ceremony surrounded by friends and family.

Per sources, the child’s father is well known as Too Much, and he is the brother of staunch business mogul, Kemydoll.

Present at the event was the famous Ghanaian actor who was present to witness the christening of Jayden and also to celebrate his first birthday.

Check out some videos as seen on the pages of ghKwaku and Menzcookgh:

Below is a video of Kofi Adjorlolo carrying his grandson, Jayden, as they walk into the lavish christening ceremony, plus one-year celebrations of his birth: