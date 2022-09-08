A Ghanaian landlord of Chinese ‘galamsey queen’, Aisah Huang, is said to have blown her cover after she returned to Ghana.

According to reports, she is said to have threatened the landlord for renting the house to another tenant when her rent had not expired.

President of the Small Scale Miners Association, Michael Kwadwo Peprah, revealed this in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

He explained that, when Miss Huang was deported, the landlord secured a court order and removed her belongings from the house and rented it to another Chinese national.

However, Mr Peprah said when she sneaked into the country, she felt cheated and resorted to threats.

He indicated that, the tenant, who felt his life was in danger together with the landlord, came to Accra to lodge a formal complaint to the police leading to Miss Huang’s arrest.

But for this, the small scale miner said the ‘galamsey queen’ would still be living in Ghana plying her alleged illegal trade.

Mr Peprah added that the police was able to arrest Ms. Huang because the landlord is also a very powerful person in Ghana.

Play attached audio for more: