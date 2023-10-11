The Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has said all is set for the fate of galamsey kingpin, Aisha Huang to be decided.

Giving an update on the case on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, Mr Dame said the state has already filed its closing submission.

In this regard, the Attorney General indicated the court, barring any last-minute event, will give its judgment on Thursday, October 12, 2023.

“If we are lucky, the court will give its judgment tomorrow because we are done with the case.

We have filed everything, and the case is ready for judgment, then we will know the fate of Aisha Huang,” he stated.

The Attorney General expressed confidence that the outcome of the case will serve as a deterrent to those engaging in illegal mining.

He further expressed the commitment of the Akufo-Addo-led government to fight against the galamsey menace which has deprived the nation of its numerous waterbodies.

“Aisha Huang started her activities between 2014 and 2015, but the NDC couldn’t arrest or prosecute her. Now, we have arrested her and she has been in custody since, so that shows we are committing to the fight.

There are about 120 galamsey cases involving about 800 people also ongoing in various parts of the country,” he added.

The Chinese national is standing trial for undertaking a mining operation without a licence, facilitating the participation of persons engaged in a mining operation, the illegal employment of foreigners and entering Ghana while prohibited from re-entry.

ALSO READ:



