There was drama in court on Wednesday when former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Dapaah came face-to-face with private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu.

Mr Kpebu was in court to represent his client in a separate case in Financial Court 2, where proceedings for Cecilia Dapaah’s case were held.

Madam Dapaah since July 2023 has been in the news over US$1 million, €300,000 and millions of Ghana cedis allegedly stolen from her between July and October 2022 by her house helps.

The tough-spoken lawyer since the news broke has never missed an opportunity when it presents itself to comment on the matter.

Mr Kpenu has also mounted pressure on the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to bring Ghanaians up to speed with his investigations.

Among other things, the lawyer who supported the OSP’s decision to seize monies found in Madam Dapaah’s home, and freeze her bank accounts said it calls for celebration.

But the former Minister, who appears to be affected by these statements, accused Martin Kpebu of unfair commentary.

However, the lawyer who mounted a spirited defence for his commentaries stated they were based on facts which are public knowledge.

