Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says he will continue his exposés even if the National Democratic Congress (NDC) wins the 2024 general elections.

The outspoken legislator indicated that, he will not spare corrupt government officials in his party’s administration.

Mr. Ablakwa said he left the Appointments Committee because he is a “conviction politician”.

“When we feel strongly about a matter we will stand up for it no matter regardless of the consequences,” he said on Accra-based TV3.

To him, “politics must not become a grand conspiracy by some elites to engage in a lootocracy.”

Mr. Okudzeto Ablakwa claimed his exposes are valued at GHc 6.8billion.

Over the years, the North Tongu MP has released documents on some government projects including the National Cathedral, Bank of Ghana new headquarters and the Ghana Airports.

