AG challenges suspended Chief Justice’s attempt to stop removal proceeding

The Office of the Attorney General has formally opposed an injunction application filed by suspnded Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo, which seeks to suspend the ongoing proceedings aimed at her removal from office.

Justice Torkonoo filed the application on May 21, 2025, following her petition to the Supreme Court for constitutional interpretation.

She argued that she should be allowed to waive her right to privacy in the proceedings and challenged the legality of a prima facie determination made against her without a reasoned ruling.

Describing the process as a “mockery of justice,” the Chief Justice contended that the proceedings are politically motivated and intended to remove her unjustly.

However, in its response, the Attorney General defended the decision to hold the hearings in-camera, insisting that confidentiality is a constitutional requirement designed to protect not only the Chief Justice but the integrity of the entire judiciary.

“The confidentiality of proceedings cannot be waived at will,” the Attorney General noted, adding that the requirement serves a broader institutional interest beyond the individual rights of the subject.

The Attorney General also rejected concerns over the participation of Justices Samuel Adibu Asiedu and Gabriel Scott Pwamang on the committee overseeing the petition. Justice Torkonoo had argued that their involvement could present a conflict of interest.

But the Attorney General dismissed the objection, stating there is “no basis in law” to disqualify either judge. It was further clarified that Justice Asiedu did not participate in the injunction hearing, while allegations of bias against Justice Pwamang—based on his involvement in past cases filed by one of the petitioners—lacked any substantive evidence.

In response to the Chief Justice’s claim that some committee members had not properly taken their oath of office, the Attorney General stated that all members had duly fulfilled the legal requirements.

Concluding its argument, the Attorney General stated that “a case for injunction has not been made out,” urging the court to allow the proceedings to continue.

Source: Myjoyonline