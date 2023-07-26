Aisha Huang, the Chinese national standing trial for illegal mining and other offences, on Tuesday, sought to deflect questions regarding her marriage life by requesting an Accra High Court whether it was okay for her not to answer questions on the topic.

According to her, there is a lot of “fake news” about her marriage life “so it makes me worried that the prosecution was asking questions about it.”

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Yvonne Atakora Obuobisa, during her cross-examination of the accused, had asked her to tell the court which other Ghanaian men aside from Anthony Fabian she was married to.

The DPP, prior to that, had confronted the accused with documents from the Comptroller-General of the Ghana Immigration Service indicating that the said Anthony Fabian who the accused claimed to have married in 2009 in China does not exist in any database in Ghana.

“I put it to you that there are no records at all in the entire database of Ghana passport office on any passport having been issued to anyone called Anthony Fabian,”the prosecutor pushed.

Aisha Huang, in her response, said, “I can’t confirm this. And I don’t think it is something I must know from the office.”

The DPP then asked the accused, “Apart from the so-called Anthony Fabian, which other Ghanaians did you marry?”

“I want to find out if it is possible not to answer this question. Besides, there are a lot of fake news about my marriage life so it makes me worried,” the accused responded.

The prosecutor then showed the accused a document and asked her to tell the court who Amoah Prince Kenneth is, and Aisha said “This person has not been implicated in this matter.”

Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, the presiding judge, ordered her to answer the question, indicating that “when a document has been tendered in court you must answer questions. Tell the court who is on the form.”

The accused then told the court that the said Amoah Prince was her partner, but told the court she was not the one who listed him as her partner on the application form although she admitted providing that information to the person who filled the form.

Mrs Obuobisa then asked Aisha Huang to tell the court who Daniel Oduro Acheampong is, and the accused said, “I can’t recollect any name like that.”

“Did you ever get married to one Daniel Oduro Acheampong at Akim Oda?” the prosecutor asked and the accused said she did not.

“I put it to you that you contracted another marriage with Daniel Oduro Acheampong on July 8, 2018, which was witnessed by one Shi Yumein,” the DPP stated. Aisha denied this too.

She was then shown a marriage certificate for the said marriage, but the accused told the court it is not her signature.

The DPP, in closing her cross-examination, put it to Aisha that between February 2015 and May 2017 though she did not have a licence to engage in mining, she undertook mining operation at Bepotenten in the Amansie Central District of the Ashanti Region.

The accused denied it and said, “I have never engaged in mining activity and I have never gone to the place counsel is mentioning.”

Meanwhile, the court has ordered the prosecution to file its written address on or before September 20, 2023, while defence counsel is to file by October 11.

The case was adjourned to October 12, 2023, for a date for judgment but Aisha Huang would be brought to court on August 16 for the case to be mentioned.

