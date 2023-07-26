Ghana will soon introduce American football in schools across the country, Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, has said.

The initiative is being championed by the office of the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who partnered the NFL to organise a special talent development among 10 selected schools in Ghana in 2022.

Out of this tournament, 10 young Ghanaians were selected to represent Africa at the 2023 Pro Bowl, a special tournament which precedes the famous Super Bowl.

Encouraged by this, the Sports Minister, in a press briefing on Wednesday, said the sport will soon be introduced to school children nationwide.

“We are excited to introduce this new sport to our children in the schools. Remarkably, these young Ghanaians placed 4th behind experienced participants like the USA, Mexico and Australia,” he said.

“The partnership with the NFL continues and later this year, the number of participating schools is expected to increase in the 2nd edition of the developmental NFL Flag Football Competition, which will also select the best players for next year’s Pro Bowl.”

American football is a team sport played by two teams of 11 players on a rectangular field with goalposts at each end.