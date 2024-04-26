There was drama after a wife stormed a Civil Court and stopped her husband’s secret wedding with another woman.

This incident unfolded when the husband, having deceived his wife by falsely claiming he was going for a meeting, attempted to marry his mistress behind her back.

Mandlenkosi Mabhena, 45, was on the brink of exchanging vows with his secret lover, Maluleka Solani before a magistrate when chaos erupted.

According to B-Metro, his wife, identified as T Ncube, raised objections to the marriage, asserting that she and the groom, Mandlenkosi Mabhena, were customarily married.

She explained that, he paid for her bride price in 2012. She argued that for husband to marry another woman, he would first need to formally dissolve their customary union through a divorce process.

“I object to this marriage. Mabhena and I are customarily married. He fulfilled the lobola obligations in 2012. To marry another woman, he must first formally dissolve our customary union through a divorce process, including the payment of a divorce token. Additionally, we need to address the issue of our children’s paternity,” she said.

Expressing her fury, she revealed that they were still living together as husband and wife.

She also revealed that he had deceived her by claiming he was going for a meeting when he left home, only for her to later discover his intention to marry another woman without her knowledge or consent.

“We live together, and when schools are open, he will be away, and he returns home when schools are closed. He left this morning claiming to attend a meeting,” she said.

In a decisive ruling, the magistrate cancelled the wedding, ruling that the groom was still bound by his customary marriage.

He stressed the court’s authority to withhold a marriage license under such circumstances, highlighting the gravity of marriage as a sacred institution.