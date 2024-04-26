A fake doctor has been arrested after an X-ray blunder at a Hospitals in Zimbabwe.

Douglas Garikayi Mutoredzanwa’s audacious attempt at impersonation came crashing down after he was caught red-handed holding an X-ray upside down while purportedly analyzing it in front of a patient.

According to The Herald, the suspect deceived a medical doctor attending to a patient, by falsely claiming to be a fellow medical doctor.

He proceeded to grab an X-ray film pretending to analyze it, despite holding it upside down. His actions raised suspicion as he made comments while misinterpreting the X-ray.

Afterwards, he abandoned the X-ray film and took two surgical blades, pethidine drugs, three syringes, cotton, cannula-sensitive tapes, and gloves.

The doctor grew weary of the suspect’s handling of the X-ray and promptly notified a loss control officer at the Hospital.

Along with security guards, the suspect was apprehended after he failed to convincingly explain his purpose at the hospital.

Appearing before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi, Mutoredzanwa faced charges related to impersonation and theft of medical supplies. The court took note of his previous run-ins with the law and remanded him in custody pending further proceedings.

Despite the overwhelming evidence against him, Mutoredzanwa maintained his innocence, claiming to be a nurse rather than a medical doctor.