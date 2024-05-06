A downpour in parts of Accra on Monday morning, May 6, left in its wake the usual flooding on some streets in the capital.

The rain, accompanied by strong winds, brought down two billboards on the Korle Bu road.

One of the billboards mounted at the Korle Bu Traffic Light intersection fell on the part of the road from the Bukom Boxing Arena towards the Lavender Hill at Korle Bu.

Another billboard also fell on the same stretch.

At the time of filling this report, Police officers from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department were at the scene to clear the road to aid the movement of vehicles.

There was however, no casualty recorded.

Motorists and pedestrians have often expressed concern about the state of some billboards in the city, as such incidents are often recorded and in some cases cause injuries to people.