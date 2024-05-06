The Minister for National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, has expressed worry regarding the rising incidents of chieftaincy disputes and landguard activities in the country.

He described it as a substantial threat to the nation’s democratic stability.

Mr. Kan-Dapaah’s unease comes in the wake of the tragic demise of Lance Corporal Michael Danso during a land ownership conflict in Millennium City, Gomoa East in the Central Region.

According to him, chieftaincy disputes, in particular, presents a persistent challenge to internal security that demands immediate and resolute action.

Speaking at the 2024 Civil Service Week and 2023 Awards ceremony in Accra, the National Security Minister emphasized the need for sustained endeavours to effectively tackle these issues and prevent future incidents.

“Let me say that chieftaincy disputes, in particular, remain a thorny internal security threat that must be permanently dealt with. It is interesting to note that chieftaincy disputes constitute a significant portion of the daily situational reports that are received by my ministry.

“The potential for such chieftaincy disputes to degenerate into violent confrontations compels us to constantly dedicate considerable amounts of resources to the mitigation of such threats. And these are resources that would have been channeled into other productive sectors of the economy,” he said.

READ ALSO: