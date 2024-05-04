An estate developer, Patrick Ndego, has given detailed information on events that led to the death of a military officer, Michael Danso at Millennium City.

Mr Ndego said he owns 2,500 acres of land in the community and sold portions of the land to the deceased and his colleague, Lance Corporal Omar Abdulai Rahman.

According to him, the deceased purchased the land in January 2024 and had already started work on it.

But Mr Ndego acknowledged that, there was a dispute after one Nana Isaac claimed ownership.

“I took the matter to the Regional Police Commander, who instructed us to vacate the land until the dispute was resolved.

“Later, I realised some people were working on the land and when I challenged them, they persisted, so I called the soldier to witness the situation. The landguard also called their people who assaulted me,” he narrated on Accra-based Neat FM.

However, Mr. Ndego said he was not present at the time of the fatal shooting,

“From what I’ve been told, the military officers arrived without causing trouble, but Benlord confronted Lance Corporal Danso and shot at his vehicle seven times, resulting in his death” he stated.

“Benlord is known for his aggression. He recently brandished a firearm at soldiers on another property. He has also repeatedly threatened my life,” Mr. Ndego bemoaned.

Background

The soldier, Lance Corporal Michael Danso was shot on Tuesday at Millennium City over an alleged land dispute around 4:20 pm.

Preliminary investigation revealed that, the deceased accompanied his colleague who owns a half plot of land to the area when the incident occurred.

He was rushed to the Mother and Child Hospital in Kasoa for treatment but succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, the suspect, Benlord Ababio has since been arrested and is currently in Police custody, assisting with investigations.

