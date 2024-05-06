The action to the apex Court is to order the Minister to respond to those questions of facts which in his view would put clarity on the suit against him at the High Court.

The decision to go to the Supreme Court was premised on the Minister’s response that, it bothers on national security.

On February 28, 2024, a response filed by lawyers of the Minister led by Bright Otchere Adjekum titled “Response to request to admit facts” said the Minister refuses to respond to the questions because of national security reasons.

They also said request for their client to admits to those facts bothers on National security confidentiality and his Oath of Secrecy as a Minister.

Dissatisfied with the Minister’s refusal to respond to the questions of facts, Barker-Vormawor and his lawyers led by Dr Justice Srem-Sai have filed a “Motion on notice for an order for disclosure of facts or documents pursuant to article 135 of the 1992 Constitution,” at the apex Court.

“Take notice that this honourable Court shall be moved by DR JUSTICE SREM-SAI, ESQ., of PRAETORIUM SOLICITORS, Counsel for and on behalf of the Defendant/Applicant herein, praying the honourable Court to, on the ground set forth in the accompanying affidavit:

“Order the Plaintiff/Respondent to disclose the official facts or documents in answer to the Defendant/Applicant’s Request to Admit Facts dated February 13, 2024, to the Court for consideration, and;

“Make any other order (s) which the honourable Court deems fit,” the motion paper stated.

Affidavit in support

In his affidavit in support of the motion, Barker-Vormawor contended that, his request for the minister to admit to facts, if answered would reveal that, the Minister tried to dissuade him from continuing with his civic activism.

a. That the Plaintiff was directed by the government to, on its behalf, dissuade or prevent me from continuing with my civic activism with the FixTheCountry movement,

b. That the government, through the Plaintiff, did, with pecuniary and other offers, attempt to procure me to abandon my civic activism with the FixTheCountry movement,

c. That the Plaintiff did cause, conspire to cause or was complicit in causing my arrest, detention, torture, threats of harm and death, abuse, harassment, and, also, complicit in the prosecutions which I have been going through since February 2021, and

d. That the government’s decision – to declare me a national security threat, and cause my surveillance, arrest, detention, torture, inhumane treatments, and trial on charges of treason and traffic offences – was actuated by my refusal to abandon my civil activism with the FixTheCountry movement.

A date is yet to be fixed for the motion filed on April 30, 2024, to be heard by the apex Court.

Kan Dapaah’s reply

The National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah while refusing to admit to those questions cited national security reasons.

In a response filed by lawyers of the Minister on February 28, 2024, led by Bright Otchere Adjekum titled “Response to request to admit facts” said the Minister refuses to respond to the questions.

“Take notice that the Plaintiff (Kan Dapaah) refuses to admit the several facts contained in Paragraphs 3 to 17 of the Request to Admit Facts on the basis of National Security

Confidentiality and his Oath of Secrecy,” Kan Dapaah’s response indicated.

Background

The National Security Minister had accused the former FixTheCountry Movement Convener for defamation and has initiated a legal action against him.

National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah sued, filed the defamation suit over some comments made by Barker-Vormawor which the Minister alleges defamed him.

The action of Kan Dapaah comes on the back of some allegations made by the #Fix-The-Country Convener that the National Security and some government officials had met him and offered him money in order for him to stop his activism against the government.

The allegation refuted by the National Security Minister and subsequently filed a defamation suit in court against Barker-Vormawor.

The Minister is seeking “recovery of the sum of Ten Million Ghana Cedis (GHc10,000,000.00) as General Damages including Aggravated and/or Exemplary Damages for Defamation for the words uttered by Defendant.”

“An apology for and retraction of the words complained of supra.

“A perpetual injunction restraining the Defendant from repeating similar or other defamatory words against the Plaintiff.”

The Defendant – Barker-Vormawor and his lawyers led by Dr Justice Srem Sai have since filed a Defence and counterclaims with the court set to give further directions.

Questions for Kan Dapaah

The Political activist, Oliver Barker-Vormawor has filed an application at the High Court seeking the National Security Minister to admit to some 17 questions.

Lawyers of the Defendant led by Dr. Justice Srem Sai per a motion filed and titled “Request to admit facts” want the Plaintiff (Kan Dapaah) to admit some 17 facts.

1. That the Plaintiff is a member of the National Security Council.

2. That the Plaintiff attends the meetings of the National Security Council.

3. That the National Security Council did discuss the Defendant.

4. That the National Security Council did discuss the activities of the FixTheCountry movement.

5. That the National Security Council did discuss the Defendant’s activities with the FixTheCountry movement.

6. That the National Security Council did take a decision on how to handle, deal with or treat the Defendant.

7. That the National Security Council did take a decision on how to handle, deal with, or treat the FixTheCountry movement.

8. That the National Security Council did consider the Defendant as a threat to national security.

9. That the National Security Council did consider the activities of the FixTheCountry movement as a threat to national security.

10. That the Plaintiff did consider the Defendant as a threat to national security.

11. That the Plaintiff did consider the activities of the FixTheCountry movement as a threat to national security.

12.That the National Security Council did require, direct, instruct, or expect the Plaintiff to carry out its decision (s) on the Defendant.

13. That the National Security Council did require, direct, instruct, or expect the Plaintiff to carry out its decisions) on the FixTheCountry movement.

14. That the National Security Council did require, direct, instruct, or expect the Plaintiff to coordinate the carrying out of its decisions on the Defendant.

15. That the National Security Council did require, direct, instruct, or expect the Plaintiff to coordinate the carrying out of its decisions on the FixTheCountry Movement.

16.That the Plaintiff does work or perform his functions (as the minister responsible for national security) through the security and intelligence agencies.

17.That the Plaintiff does work or perform his functions (as the minister responsible for national security) through the Ghana Police Service.

