The National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah, has applied to the High Court asking for an order to allow him to use substituted service to serve the #FixTheCountry campaigner Oliver Barker-Vormawor after several unsuccessful attempts by bailiffs.

The ex-parte motion, which was filed on Thursday, October 19, is expected to be moved in court tomorrow [Friday, October 27].

In the affidavit in support of his motion, Kan Dapaah asserts: “It has not been possible to effect service personally on the defendant (Oliver Barker-Vormawor) with the writ of summons and statement of claim and it has become impracticable to do so as I do not know the place of abode of the defendant and attempts to effect service on him at his place of work as I know, has also proved unsuccessful.”

Mr. Kan Dapaah has sued the lead convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, for defamation.

In a writ issued on Tuesday, September 26, the lawyers of the Minister, demanded ¢10 million as general damages for alleging that the Ministry attempted to stop his “activism” with a $1 million bribe.

Mr. Kan Dapaah is also demanding “An apology and retraction of the words” by Mr Barker-Vormawor.

He also demanded that there should be a “Perpetual injunction restraining the defendant from repeating similar or other defamatory words against the plaintiff.”

The suit followed Barker-Vormawor‘s allegation that he and his colleagues had turned down an offer made by the Minister of National Security in a secret meeting.

He said they were offered $1m to stop the ‘activism.’

The lead convenor had also posted on X (formerly Twitter), on September 21, alleging that “The cabinet promised us $1 million if only we can stop the demonstration. We rejected!”

