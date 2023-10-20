A security analyst, Paul Boateng, has expressed his displeasure about comments made by National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah.

Mr. Dapaah has accused some individuals in academia, civil society, and the media of actively exploiting their influence to promote a coup to destabilise the country.

He explained that political commentary from public figures erode public trust in important institutions such as the Electoral Commission (EC) and the Judiciary.

According to the Minister, the development is a serious concern as the country nears the 2024 general polls.

But speaking on Adom FM Dwaso Nsem show Friday, the security expert said it is disturbing to know that government is trying to suppress citizens’ freedom of speech.

To Mr. Boateng, the National Security Minister’s statement rather incites a coup.

“As a Minister, he should know better this is not the time to talk anyhow. They should ban freedom of speech if they don’t want anyone to talk. But you can’t stop anyone from talking when all is not well. What he is saying is an element of coup itself because he is trying to suppress citizens of a democratic state’s freedom of speech,” he fumed.

Paul Boateng therefore advised government to desist from attacking taxpaying citizens and focus on fixing the country

