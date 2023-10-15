Former Deputy Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kwaku Boahen, has dared the #Fixing The Country Movement over their planned picketing at former President Mahama’s office in Accra.

The picketing comes after Deputy Director of Communication of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ernest Owusu Bempah, petitioned the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to speed up its investigations into the Airbus bribery scandal.

As the convenor, Mr Owusu-Bempah, has said, it is important that finality is brought to the matter and the persons found culpable prosecuted.

But Mr Boahen has declared he will quit politics if Owusu-Bempah is able to lead the group to Mr Mahama’s office in Cantonments.

This, according to him, is because the basis for the demonstration is not valid.

Mr. Boahen asserted that, it is a useless exercise and must not be dignified.

“We don’t have to tolerate such things, and the police shouldn’t have entertained or dignified them by giving the go-ahead,” he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday.

Meanwhile, the NDC has announced plans to embark on a cleanup exercise at Mr Mahama’s office the same day.

The party has indicated that, after the cleanup exercise, they will receive the petition on behalf of the former President.