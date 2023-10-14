The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has condemned the chaos that erupted at the party’s office in South La on Friday during the vetting of parliamentary aspirants for the Odododiodio constituency.

A group of irate youth wearing branded t-shirts stormed the party office on Friday, October 13, and vandalised properties.

They also assaulted a journalist with Accra-based Citi FM.

A statement signed by the Greater Accra Regional Chairman, Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore, expressed the party’s disapproval over the incident.

On behalf of the Greater Accra Regional NDC, he apologised to the general public and also to the journalist, Akosua Otchere who reportedly sustained injuries.

The NDC Chairman also promised to take up all the medical bills for her treatment.

Meanwhile, Mr Moore said the thugs will be identified and punished.

Below is the statement: