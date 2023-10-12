A former Member of Parliament (MP) for Amasaman, Emmanuel Nii Okai Laryea, has filed his nomination to contest in the Odododiodio NDC primaries.

According to Mr Laryea, he is poised to serve the people of his native land and meet their aspirations.

Addressing the media after filing his nomination on Wednesday, October 11, the former lawmaker said he wants to develop the constituency.

He thus asked the delegates to vote for him in the elections scheduled for Tuesday, October 31.

“With regard to my message to the delegates, my campaign was on three thematic areas which are education, empowerment of the youth and women and resourcing the party at the constituency level, and I have already started the implementation of some of these policies that I intend to introduce.”

“I believe that the good works that I have already started will speak for me on the 31st of October during the primaries. I am very positive that the delegates will give me the nod.”

Meanwhile, the incumbent MP for the constituency, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, will not return to Parliament after the expiration of his current term.

Mr Vanderpuye did not file to contest in the primaries.

