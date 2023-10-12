The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has cautioned the general public against wearing military-pattern uniforms and accoutrements during protests.

GAF has described the act as unlawful, as such individuals may wrongly be perceived as its personnel.

In a statement, GAF bemoaned that the behaviour if not ceased, will draw its image into disrepute.

“The probability for these individuals being wrongly perceived to be GAF personnel has the propensity of drawing the image of GAF into disrepute. Conversely, these unauthorised acts are in contravention of the National Liberation Council Decree (NLCD) 177 of 1967, which is still in force.”

“This Decree in part states that “no person shall wear or use any military uniforms, equipment, accoutrements, or other material unless he or she is a member of the Armed Forces of Ghana,” the statement explained.

Serving notice to clamp down on such individuals, GAF indicated despite continuous education on the subject, the trend appears to be on the increase, citing the recently held 3-day #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest.

“During the recent demonstrations in Accra by Democracy Hub and other groups, it was observed that some protesters and persons purported to be providing private security to some dignitaries were dressed in military-pattern camouflage uniforms and other accoutrements,” it warned.

Meanwhile, GAF is seeking the cooperation of the general public to curb the use of military uniforms and accoutrements, especially during future protests.

