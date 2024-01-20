An Accra High Court has dismissed an injunction against the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primary in the Odododiodio constituency.

In this regard, the election will come off as scheduled on Sunday, January 21.

The NDC indefinitely suspended the election after a disqualified aspirant, Michael Nii Yarboi Annan secured the injunction.

However, a statement signed by NDC General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwettey, has assured all is set for the election.

The Functional Executive Committee of the NDC in November 2023 disqualified Mr Annan from contesting in the parliamentary election.

But the aspirant who is not pleased with the decision headed to court for an interlocutory injunction restraining the NDC from conducting the election until the issue is resolved.

ALSO READ:

Below is the statement: