Member of Parliament for Odododiodio constituency, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has revealed frustration has informed his decision to bow out of Parliament in 2024.

The frustration, he said stems from the challenges lawmakers are faced with in discharging their duties.

“I am leaving Parliament because I am frustrated. The political parties really do not protect the people they have in Parliament.

“You are subjected to so much pressure that, after a time, you lose interest because you don’t get the sort of environment to be able to harmonise the talents and competence you have,” he said in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM.

Aside from this, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmaker bemoaned the House is gradually losing prominent decision making figures.

“The attrition rate in Parliament is too high, and as such, people do not get the sort of experience they require to advance the work of Parliament. One of the gentlemen I admire so much since I entered that House in 2013 was Dr. Osei Assibey.

When I look at the work he does and how he comes out to analyse documents, I can see someone who spent time doing research to be able to ask the necessary questions. The late Dr. Akoto Osei was another when it came to drafting bills,” he stated.

According to him, Parliament requires expertise and experience, stating it was through that former Nadowli-Kaleo MP, Alban Bagbin, was able to ascend the seat as a Speaker in the eight parliament.

“Bagbin is succeeding as a Speaker because of the lengthy experience he has had as a member of parliament. If you look at his speakership, you will see some quality that is better than what we saw of other speakers who were not members of parliament, and it is clear for us to see.” he noted.

Nii Lante in October 2023 announced he will not be seeking re-election after three terms.

Three aspirants have so far filed their nominations to contest for the parliamentary slot and succeed him.

However, former NDC Greater Accra Chairman, Joseph Ade Coker, has warned the party risks losing the seat in 2024 if issues surrounding it parliamentary primary are not addressed.

ALSO READ: