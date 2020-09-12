Member of Parliament (MP) for the Odododiodoo Constituency says he was not responsible for the 2012 attack on Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful as suggested by some members of the public.

Nii Lante Vanderpuye said he was baffled by such claims because he had no hand in the attack.

“I wasn’t even in Accra when it happened and that’s what hurts me,” he said on the Super Morning Show.

This comes on the back of allegations that he caused similar attacks on some politicians including Mrs Owusu-Ekuful when the National Democractic Congress (NDC) was in power after he was attacked in his constituency.

In 2012, the MP for Ablekuma West, Mrs Owusu-Ekuful was attacked by some thugs in the Odododiodoo constituency.

She was assaulted at a registration centre by persons alleged to be NDC activists after she had visited the area to encourage traders in the central business district to partake in the 2012 biometric registration exercise.

Abu Jinapor, an aide to then-candidate of the New Patriotic Party, Nana Akufo-Addo was also assaulted in the constituency.

A recent attack on the MP by some thugs, believed to be members of the ruling NPP, however, has been linked to the incident.

Mr Vanderpuye, after the assault, has been accused by a section of the public including members of his constituency of causing violence against other politicians in the past.

Reacting to this, he said he has never had a hand in any of the attacks.

“I was in school with Ursula. We were in Legon together, she was a year ahead of me and was in Sarbah Hall Annex A while I was in Sarbah Hall Annex B. So why will I do that?” he said.

He added that he called her to sympathise with her after the incident, which he wouldn’t have done if indeed he had a hand in the crime.

“I personally called her and said ‘I’m sorry for what has happened to you in my Constituency.’ I’m not aware of that, If I had been around, there’s no way that would’ve happened,” he said.