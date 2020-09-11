Ghanaian presenter, Stacy Amoateng, has taken to social media to celebrate her children with musician and radio presenter, Daniel Kofi Amoateng, popularly known as Okyeame Quophi.

Showing off her daughter, Beyoncé, she said:

It is not your birthday but I am celebrating you Baby B. Second born. Mother of the house. You are mother to all of us. You are extremely caring and kind-hearted. Love you daughter @effybeyonce.

Meanwhile, in another post, she shared a beautiful photo of their son, Jojo Amoateng, donning a reddish-wine suit in a left leg-crossed sitting posture.

My fine gentleman. Baby 3. Jojo dear , that smile is so infectious and you light our lives with it. My miracle @jojoamoateng . Celebrating my children, she noted.