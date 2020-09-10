Popular Kumawood actor, Andrew Ntul Mensah, also known as ‘Scorpion GH’, has been reportedly shot by armed robbers.

According to reports, he was attacked in his house at Aburaso New Site near Kumasi in the Ashanti region at about 2:40 a.m on Thursday.

Officers from the Suntreso District Police Command rushed to the scene following a distress call and found Scorpion in a pool of blood in the said house.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the perpetrators used a car jerk to expand portions of a burglar-proof and gained access to the main building and went straight to the victim’s door.

Scorpion’s brother, Emmanuel Ntul, who confirmed this to the media, said his brother was shot in the right thigh and left ribs by one of the gun-wielding men during a struggle.

“He was with his wife and children when the incident happened. They forced the door open during a struggle and according to him, one of them was ordered to shoot at my brother,” he said.

ALSO READ:

Mr Ntul indicated that his brother sustained severe injuries because the robbers used a sharp object to hit his left ribs.

He said they rushed Scorpion to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and is receiving treatment there.

Meanwhile, police have since retrieved the jerk, three empty shells of spent 9mm cartridges, and a nose mask as part of their investigations.