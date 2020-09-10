Veteran Nigerian actress, Patience Ozokwo, couldn’t conceal her excitement after she found out that her granddaughter shares the same birthday with her.

In an Instagram post where she was captured showing off her adorable girl, the actress praised God, saying:

Thank you God for the best birthday gift ever. Only you dear God could have planned it so perfectly. Birthday Mate Granddaughter Blessing From God [SIC].

The actress, whose birthday is on September 14, also prayed for every woman who desires to have a child.

I pray for everyone desiring children. Thank you God that you will answer them speedily and bless them in Jesus name.

Check out her post below: