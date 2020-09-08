Legendary gospel musician, Seth Frimpong, will be laid to rest on October 3, 2020.

This follows his death at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital on Friday, April 24, 2020, at 2:30 am.

The death of the ‘Mehuri so’ hitmaker, widely known as the dancing prophet, was confirmed by fellow musician and pastor, Bro Sammy who had been in touch with him since he took ill.

He will be laid in state at the Akitibomo School Park in the Kwabre East District of the Ashanti region and buried at the Akitibomo Royal Cemetery.

He is survived by a wife, Dorothy Frimpong and child, Levite Frimpong.

