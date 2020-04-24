Legendary gospel musician, Seth Frimpong, has reportedly passed on after battling an undisclosed illness.

He is said to have died at the Okomfo Anokye Teachimg Hospital today, Friday, April 24, 2020 in the early hours of 2:30 am.

His death was confirmed by fellow musician and pastor, Bro Sammy who has been in touch with him since he took ill.

Back in 2017, news broke that the deceased was left bedridden after battling an undisclosed illness but he soon recovered after medical care.

To give glory to God for seeing him through, he came out with another song ‘Adansidie’ which featured Bro Sammy and Emelia Brobbey.

However, the illness resurfaced, leaving him at the mercy of doctors who did their best but could not save the musician.

Mr Frimpong dominated the music scene in the early 2000s with back to back hit gospel songs, the likes of ‘Okum-chorla’, ‘Mewuris)’, ‘Nyame Anumonyam’ and ‘This is Just the Beginning’.”