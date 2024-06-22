Wife of gospel musician, Yaw Sarpong has justified her decision to make public her martial issues.

According to Auntie Pinamang, she is at her wits end thus chose to share her ordeal on air.

The distraught wife of the celebrated gospel musician claimed she cared for her husband at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), but circumstances led to a change in her role.

According to her, the ‘Wo Haw Ne Sen’ hitmaker opted to seek treatment at a prayer camp – a decision she vehemently opposed.

Later, when she visited him, she was surprised to find a member of her husband’s band, Maame Tiwaa attending to him, which upset her.

In an interview on Kumasi-Oyerepa FM, she claimed Yaw Sarpong’s family had prevented her from caring for him.

“I have been with my husband for 40 years. When his illness began, I was the one caring for him at Komfo Anokye Hospital. At one point, he asked me to stay home and pray for him because his sister would take him to a pastor for treatment and I was not happy about this. When I visited him after four days, I found Maame Tiwaa taking care of him, which was very upsetting. His sisters, especially one abroad, accused me of misusing his funds. Whenever I visit, his sisters will prevent me from seeing him,” she bemoaned.

Madam Pinamang is seeking help for an amicable solution to the problem.

The wife of renowned gospel musician Yaw Sarpong has gone to Kumasi-based radio station Oyerepa FM for help, claiming that the husband’s family has prevented her from taking care of her husband, instead allowing his co-musician, Maame Tiwaa, to care for him. This follows Vice… pic.twitter.com/JPXaexmTok — EDHUB🌍ℹ (@eddie_wrt) June 21, 2024

Prior to Yaw Sarpong’s manager’s confirmation of his illness, gospel singers Diana Asamoah and Maame Tiwaa had already informed the public.

Vice President Dr. Bawumia contributed GH¢100,000 to aid Yaw Sarpong’s medical care.

